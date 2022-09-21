Cristiano Ronaldo retired? He answers !
Cristiano Ronaldo, who dreams of playing in the Champions League again before retiring, assures that he plans to play for a few more years at the highest level.
Currently in the national team, Cristiano Ronaldowho was unable to leave Manchester United during the 2022 summer transfer window, shared his ambitions for the months and years to come: “I still feel motivated, my ambition is great. I am in a team with young people. I want to be part of this World Cup, but also play the next Euro (in 2024). I am happy “ he said reports the 10 Sport.
Cristiano Ronaldo jokes about his age with Dalot
Cristiano Ronaldo is also beginning to be questioned about its longevity: ” It is with pride that I see the guys I have played with, with whom I will play. Diogo (Jota) even jokes with me: “you have played with everyone, you will become a carcass “Adds the one who will be 39 years old in 2024.
