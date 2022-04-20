Cristiano Ronaldo returns to training after the death of his son

Midtime Editorial

After announcing the tragic death of his son, Cristiano Ronaldo was seen for the first time this Wednesday while leaving the training facilities of the Man Utd in the back of your car.

The Portuguese striker was captured by The Sun while leaving Carrington aboard a Mercedes during the afternoon in Manchestera car that was driven by one of the twins that he employs as part of his security.

It was Monday night when Christian and your partner Georgina Rodriguez announced that one of their twins had diedthrough an emotional statement on social networks.

“It is with our deepest sadness that we have to announce that our baby has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel. Only the birth of our girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all your expert care and support. We are all devastated by this loss and kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby, you are our angel. We will always love you”, read the text.

CR7 was not in the classic english that he United he lost 4-0 against Liverpool, although the Reds fans paid him tribute with a minute of applause at 7′ of the game at Anfield.