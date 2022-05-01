Cristiano Ronaldo reveals a tender snapshot with his little girl on Instagram (photo)

A few weeks after the death of one of the twins of the Ronaldo-Rodriguez couple, Cristiano Ronaldo unveiled a photo on Instagram with his little girl. A tender moment between dad and daughter.

Published on 1/05/2022

IA few weeks ago, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez announced the sudden death of one of their two newborn twins. This April 30, the Manchester United striker posted a tender photo on his social networks, with his little girl. On the picture, we see Ronaldo holding his little girl in his arms and looking at her with a tender air.

“Forever Love…” the 37-year-old footballer wrote on Instagram. The photo, in black and white, has already gone around the web and more than 15 million people liked this shot on Instagram. On April 22, the footballer had already published a snapshot with all of his family, thanking everyone who showed their support. Ronaldo and his girlfriend released a statement several weeks ago announcing the death of one of their two newborns. The couple was expecting twins but their boy unfortunately did not survive the birth.