Cristiano Ronaldo revived by Saudi clubs?

Cristiano Ronaldo would still like to leave Manchester United. Saudi clubs, already interested during the 2022 summer transfer window, should relaunch the Portuguese star this winter.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Saudi clubs are still planning to try to recruit Cristiano Ronaldo. The British newspaper indicates that the president of the local federation, has indicated that he would like to see the Manchester United striker come and evolve for one or two years in his championship.

Champions League moves away for Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, has made no secret of his desire to leave Manchester United and join a club playing in the Champions League this season. However, despite half-hearted interest from Chelsea and Napoli in particular, the only concrete offers received for the Portugal international came from Saudi Pro League clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr. But Yasser Al-Misehal, the president of the Saudi Arabian federation, believes that efforts to bring Ronaldo to the league will not stop there.

A costly operation

He also spoke on the subject: “We would like to see a player like Cristiano Ronaldo play in the Saudi League”, he told The Athletic. ” It would bring huge positive feedback and it would be great news for everyone. I’m sure everyone knows Cristiano Ronaldo’s achievements and records, but also as a player who is a great role model. I think, ‘Why not?’. I’m sure it would be a very expensive deal, of course, but we can see our clubs getting higher revenues over the last couple of years.” he let know.

