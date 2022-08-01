Cristiano Ronaldo revives rumours, a big recruit to come for OM?
1:25 p.m.
🔴 Alexis Sanchez would get closer to OM
According to the Gazzeta dello Sport, which takes up information from the Chilean media, Alexis Sanchez is heading to OM. The Italian newspaper even relays the supposed existence of an agreement between the former Barcelonan and the club from the Phocaean city. Sanchez would sign for two years at 3 million euros per season, half of what he earns at Inter. The priority for the Chilean would be to be able to claim a starting place in a club competing in the Champions League. One point remains to be settled, however: the striker still has a year of contract at Inter and the two parties must agree on the terms of termination.
10:20 a.m.
09:53
Neymar happy after the Champions Trophy
Often announced leaving, Neymar does not seem to be concerned about persistent rumors. The Brazilian, who spoke of his desire to stay at PSG last week, hopes to form a competitive trio with Messi and Mbappé. He spoke after the victory in the Trophée des Champions on Sunday.
“I don’t think so, people talk a lot without knowing what’s going on day to day, Leo is Leo forever, he won’t change and will remain a player who will make a difference. I hope that this season, the three of us will stay, and that it will go well. If Kylian (Mbappé, suspended on Sunday), Leo and I are fine, PSG will be fine“
09:34
🔴Joe Rodon formalized today in Rennes?
After Arthur Theate, scorer in his first match against Aston Villa, Stade Rennais is waiting for a new reinforcement in defense. Tottenham defender Joe Rodon had his medical visit to Rennes on Sunday and is expected to sign his contract today with the Breton club.
08:30
