Cristiano Ronaldo revives rumours, a big recruit to come for OM?

Neymar happy after the Champions Trophy

Often announced leaving, Neymar does not seem to be concerned about persistent rumors. The Brazilian, who spoke of his desire to stay at PSG last week, hopes to form a competitive trio with Messi and Mbappé. He spoke after the victory in the Trophée des Champions on Sunday.

“I don’t think so, people talk a lot without knowing what’s going on day to day, Leo is Leo forever, he won’t change and will remain a player who will make a difference. I hope that this season, the three of us will stay, and that it will go well. If Kylian (Mbappé, suspended on Sunday), Leo and I are fine, PSG will be fine“