Cristiano Ronaldo ridiculous against Benzema

Cristiano Ronaldo’s rating in the famous FIFA 23 video has been revealed.

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time. His record of goals, trophies and individual awards confirms his place in the pantheon of stars of the sport. He is still considered one of the best players around and EA Sports has revealed his rating in FIFA 23 ahead of the game’s official release on September 30.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s ridiculous rating in FIFA 23

The virtual avatar of Ronaldo, who was once the game’s highest-rated star, has gone through some changes in the game in recent years since leaving Real Madrid, but he’s remained an elite striker. So what is Ronaldo’s ranking in FIFA 23?

What is Cristiano Ronaldo’s rating for FIFA 23? Ronaldo has an overall rating of 90 on FIFA 23. In what is perhaps a reflection of real-world developments, his rating is down one point from FIFA 22, in which he had a rating of 91. With a rating of 90, Ronaldo sits just below five players who are considered the best in the game with a rating of 91. They are: Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappé, Kevin De Bruyne and Lionel Messi.

Although Ronaldo’s rating has dropped, he remains one of the best players in the game, and his abilities are reflected in a more detailed breakdown of his ratings. For example, his speed is 81, his shooting ability is 92, and his dribbling is 85.