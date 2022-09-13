Cristiano Ronaldo said no to an insane €240 million contract

What’s next after this ad

He did everything to leave Manchester United this summer. Frustrated to play in a team that will not play in the next Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo (37) no longer wanted to hear about the Red Devils. Unfortunately for him, Jorge Mendes never managed to find him a way out.

Remained at Old Trafford, the Portuguese is now resigned to warming up the sidelines. But it is certain: next winter, once the World Cup is over, he will try to pack up again, determined to prevent Lionel Messi from stealing the status of top scorer in the history of the Champions League. . CR7 still wants to leave, but not to go anywhere. And that, the wealthiest exotic courtiers of the Lusitano learned, despite their petrodollars.

A contract never seen

Yesterday, the boss of the Saudi federation, Yasser Al-Misehal, announced his desire to see Ronaldo land in the championship of his country. “We would like to see a player like Cristiano Ronaldo play in the Saudi League. It would bring huge positive feedback and it would be great news for everyone. (…) I’m sure it would be a very expensive deal, of course, but we’ve seen our clubs get higher incomes over the last couple of years. We have already seen great players who used to play in the Premier League come to the Saudi League. »

Since this media release, CNN Portugal dropped a small stone in the pond by claiming that the number 7 of the Portuguese selection refused an unreal offer from the Saudi club Al-Hilal during the last transfer window. The Gulf formation would have offered a two-year contract to the fivefold Ballon d’Or. A paid lease of €2.3 million per week! That is €119.6 million per year, or nearly €240 million over two years! The outlet also adds that Al-Nassr tried his luck, but no details leaked. Bluffing.