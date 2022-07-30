Entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo said YES, his next club found (Repubblica)

Cristiano Ronaldo would have come to the end of his troubles.

Determined to leave Manchester United this summer, Cristiano Ronaldo is desperate for a new club. Even the last discussions with its leaders gave birth to a mouse and the player decided for his future; simply leave. It is his ardent wish.

Announced in very big clubs, CR7 could make a comeback at Sporting Portugal, where it all started. According to Repubblica, several contacts between Jorge Mendes and the Portuguese club management have been established in recent days. The Portuguese agreed to join his training club this morning. But the negotiations remain complicated. Despite this handicap, the parties continue to work on this file.

It will be a big blow if Sporting Portugal manage to sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

