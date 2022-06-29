Cristiano Ronaldo says no to one of his suitors

The five-time Ballon d’Or, Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United according to the British press. However his agent Jorge Mendes seeks to find a base for his player.

However, according to the Daily Star, Cristiano Ronaldo would be courted in MLS precisely David Beckham’s Inter Miami. But the British daily, the Manchester United striker would have rejected the approaches of David Beckham’s team. After returning to Old Trafford last summer, the Portuguese already wants to leave the Reds Devils as the club are not qualified for the Champions League. Announced at Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, and AS Roma but these clubs are not considering signing the 37-year-old.

His name has also been linked to his former club Sporting Lisbon, but it seems complicated at the moment according to the latest media release from Portuguese sporting director Hugo Viana. ” I think that today it is impossible. But we never knowsaid the leader of Sporting. He can decide where he wants to go and you never know what the future holds. I don’t want to talk too much about that because talking about Cristiano is always different. And I think he still has a year of contract. »

