Cristiano Ronaldo scores again with Manchester United

The Portuguese international netted his first Premier League goal this season with the Red Devils.

Alert, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored! Substitute during Everton-Manchester United on the occasion of this 10th day of the Premier League, the Portuguese entered in the 29th minute to replace Anthony Martial.

It only took him a quarter of an hour to shine in this meeting. Well served by Casemiro on the left side, CR7 is going to challenge Jordan Pickford. He concludes perfectly with the left foot.

Thanks to the first league goal of the season from the five-time Ballon d’Or, Erik ten Hag’s side lead at the break against the Toffeesat Goodison Park.

This achievement is also the 700th goal of Cristiano Ronaldo’s immense career. He is the first player to reach such a total.

Now let’s see if this goal will bring more this season for the 37-year-old.

