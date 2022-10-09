Cristiano Ronaldo scores again with Manchester United

It only took him a quarter of an hour to shine in this meeting. Well served by Casemiro on the left side, CR7 is going to challenge Jordan Pickford. He concludes perfectly with the left foot.

The 1st goal of @CR7_inside this season ! Ideally launched by Casemiro, Cristiano becomes clinical again The 2nd period of this exciting #EVEMUN to follow on Canal+ Foot ➡️ https://t.co/KIBm5D6avl pic.twitter.com/IOS3w5MnmN – CANAL+ Foot (@CanalplusFoot) October 9, 2022

This achievement is also the 700th goal of Cristiano Ronaldo’s immense career. He is the first player to reach such a total.

Now let’s see if this goal will bring more this season for the 37-year-old.



