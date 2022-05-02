Cristiano Ronaldo scores for his comeback but Manchester United lose to Arsenal
Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the field on Saturday, five days after the announcement of the death at birth of his son. Applauded as at Anfield by the public of Arsenal, who moved to Manchester United, the Portuguese scored his 100th goal in the Premier League. This did not prevent the Red Devils from losing 3-1 on the lawn of the Gunners. 4th place, synonymous with the Champions League, is moving further and further away for Manchester.
Arsenal, not quite in the mood to prolong the suspense, quickly took their ease by opening the scoring in the 3rd minute, through Nuno Tavares. Saka broke half an hour from the penalty spot, just before Cristiano Ronaldo responded two minutes later. But the Portuguese’s grinta was not enough to put United on the right track, and Xhaka folded the game in the 70th minute. The Gunners are 4th, just ahead of Tottenham, who have one game less. MU is 6th.