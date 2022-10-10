Cristiano Ronaldo scores his 700th club goal

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to establish his legend in football. The Portuguese international, who replaced Anthony Martial out injured after half an hour, scored his 700th club goal on Sunday, giving Manchester United the lead just before half-time against Everton for Matchday 10 of the Premier League.

On a ball recovery from Casemiro in the middle of the field, the Brazilian immediately launched Ronaldo into space for a low shot which hit the mark for a goal with a strong flavor of Real Madrid and in the purest “CR7” style. “. Thanks to this goal in the 44th minute, the Red Devils joined the locker room in the lead (2-1). The score will then remain unchanged, Manchester United thus showing that the correction suffered in the derby against City last week (6-3) was digested.

Ronaldo, who had only been established once in the league by Erik Ten Hag, after a summer when he had sought to leave the club at all costs, had not scored since May in the Premier League. It was his 144th goal for the Red Devils on Sunday, far behind the 450 recorded with Real, but ahead of the 101 with Juventus and the 5 with Sporting, the very first of which was scored 20 years ago and 2 days.