Entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo screwed to the bench, Casemiro and Martial holders … The composition of the Red Devils at Everton!

Photo of James James4 hours ago
0 2 1 minute read

Zapping World Eleven PSG: Galtier’s cash response to Julien Fournier’s criticisms!

The weeks follow each other and look alike for Cristiano Ronaldo. If the Portuguese striker hopes each time to regain credit as he finds a starting place in the Europa League, the situation is different when the real Premier League deadlines arrive.

Last weekend, during the derby, Erik Ten Hag had left Cristiano Ronaldo on the sidelines and had not even brought him in for the whole match. New illustration this Sunday with a trip to Everton where, unlike Casemiro and Martial holders in the Premier League, Cristiano Ronaldo is on the bench!

Manchester United line-up : De Gea – Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw – Casemiro, Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes – Antony, Rashford, Martial

to summarize

New blow for Cristiano Ronaldo who does not come out of the bench when the Premier League comes! The Portuguese striker is a new must on the bench for the trip to Everton’s lawn!

Julien Pedebos

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James4 hours ago
0 2 1 minute read

Related Articles

Margot Robbie praised Lady Gaga for Harley Quinn

6 mins ago

Gal Gadot phenomenal in the perfect elegant one-piece swimsuit

17 mins ago

Cristiano Ronaldo wakes up and reaches 700 club goals

19 mins ago

I lost control in the middle of The Hunger Games and the victory in the Oscars

28 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button