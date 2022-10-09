Cristiano Ronaldo screwed to the bench, Casemiro and Martial holders … The composition of the Red Devils at Everton!

Zapping World Eleven PSG: Galtier’s cash response to Julien Fournier’s criticisms!

The weeks follow each other and look alike for Cristiano Ronaldo. If the Portuguese striker hopes each time to regain credit as he finds a starting place in the Europa League, the situation is different when the real Premier League deadlines arrive.

Last weekend, during the derby, Erik Ten Hag had left Cristiano Ronaldo on the sidelines and had not even brought him in for the whole match. New illustration this Sunday with a trip to Everton where, unlike Casemiro and Martial holders in the Premier League, Cristiano Ronaldo is on the bench!

Manchester United line-up : De Gea – Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw – Casemiro, Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes – Antony, Rashford, Martial