Cristiano Ronaldo secures $1.1 million hat-trick bonus against Norwich

Cristiano Ronaldo reached 60 games with a hat trick in his race last Saturday, to give victory to Man Utd 3-2 over him Norwich City in Old Traffordto add a juicy bonus in the season.

Ronaldo reached 21 goals with the Red Devils in all competitions, to earn a bonus of £750,000 ($979,000) for scoring 20 or more goals, and an extra £100,000 ($130,600) for scoring his hat-trick.

His 3rd of the game

According to reports from England, Ronaldo he will be able to earn an additional 100 thousand pounds for each goal he scores until the end of the season.

To the Man Utd they have six games left to finish the 2021-22 season, the only competition in which they participate after their eliminations in the FA Cup and in the Champions League.

Ronaldowho has scored 20 goals or more in each of his last 16 seasons, will pocket around 2.75 million pounds ($3.6 million) if he scores another nine times to reach the 30-goal mark.

The Portuguese striker is expected to be the top scorer in the Man Utd at the end of the campaign, and by doing so, earn a million pounds ($1.3 million).

“I don’t think we should talk about Ronaldo’s performance today,” said the Manchester United manager, Ralf Rannickafter the victory against Norwich.

With another hat trickas against Tottenhamwas the difference in favor of the Red Devils, and the last two goals were not easy at all.

Despite being the best player on the team this season, Ronaldo has received criticism for the poor performances of the Man Utd.

His future is believed to be uncertain, as he is expected to Erik ten Hagcurrent manager of Ajax in the Eredivisie of the Netherlands, takes the place of Rangnick in the summer.

“Cristiano has another year on his contract,” Rangnick explained.