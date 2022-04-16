Cristiano Ronaldo sees triple, Juve slowed down

Cristiano Ronaldo carries the Red Devils, third setback for the Gunners

While we feared that the Red Devils would end the season in freewheeling after three disastrous performances in a row, Cristiano Ronaldo, with his 50th club hat-trick of his career, put them back in the running for the C1.

From the 7th minute of play, he only had to push the ball offered by Anthony Elanga who had recovered it from the opposing feet in the area (1-0).

Shortly after half an hour, from a corner and a header, Ronaldo doubled the lead, seeming to place his people on the royal road.

But the Red Devils completely got out of their match and the Canaries came back to score through Kieran Dowell (2-1, 45 + 1) and Teemu Pukki (2-2, 52nd).

A tactical change with the exit of Paul Pogba, aligned as a guard, to bring in Nemanja Matic allowed Manchester to regain control of the match and Ronaldo, with a master free kick, gave hope to Old Trafford (3 -2, 76th), even if the next trip will take them to Anfield Road on Tuesday to challenge Liverpool.

The Gunners had the opportunity to return to level on points with Tottenham in the event of victory at Southampton, atomized (6-0) last week by Chelsea, but they missed this chance.

However, they largely dominated the match, with 75% possession, 23 shots and big chances like that of Bukayo Saka against Fraser Foster (18th).

But the offensive impotence, which had already slowed down the team at the start of 2022, seems to have made a comeback with this second setback in a row after the one at home against Brighton (1-2), decidedly in verve in the English capital.

All it took was a moment of deconcentration and an overly lax defense on a corner just before the break for Jan Bednarek (1-0, 44th) and the Saints (11th, 39 points) to offer themselves a prestigious success.

His late match being against Chelsea, we can consider that Arsenal has just grilled a good joker in the race for the C1 and he could think back with bitterness to this meeting at the end of the season.

Finally, after 4 wins in a row, Tottenham surprised Brighton (0-1) who have nothing more to hope for or fear from the season.

With this defeat, Tottenham still retains 4th place with 57 points, but it is only 3 points ahead of the Gunners, who have one game less, and Manchester United.

Harry Kane was completely transparent in this match and Son Heung-min, apart from two strikes in the box, blocked by opponents, never weighed much either.

They were finally trapped on an inspiration from the Belgian Leandro Trossard who recovered a dragging ball in the area.

He chained a feint of strike which turned into an inside hook and an outside of the foot at the corner of six meters which left no chance for Hugo Lloris (0-1, 89th) to revive the suspense at the top of the classification .