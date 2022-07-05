Cristiano Ronaldo sets fire to Manchester United

What’s next after this ad

Manchester United didn’t see it coming. This summer, the residents of Old Trafford quickly completed the arrival of Erik ten Hag before looking into the transfer window. Despite the absence of the Champions League, the Mancunian leaders had sealed the fate of Cristiano Ronaldo. The idea was to continue with him next year. It was also that of the new coach and the Portuguese striker, ready to invest in the new project according to the British press. But this weekend, Times revealed that CR7 asked his management to let him go in the event of a good offer.

A little bomb that set fire to Manchester United and which falls at a very bad time. After a month of June without welcoming any rookies, which annoyed fans; the club faces disaster with the soap opera Cristiano Ronaldo. The rumors surrounding his desires to leave only appeared very recently. This puts the club in embarrassment and under pressure when it comes to resuming training. Yesterday, the striker also missed the recovery for personal reasons according to the club. But as explained by The AthleticManchester United were not made aware until very late what seems to have a link with his future.

MU never imagined he would leave

Discreet, CR7 was seen yesterday at the training center of the Portuguese national team in Lisbon where he trained. the Manchester Evening News explains that the club does not yet know when the star will return or even if she will be present during the summer tour, which is very important in terms of sponsorship. His absence would be terrible for the Red Devils. Moreover, the DailyMail explain that “the Cristiano Ronaldo saga put a damper on Erik ten Hag just as the wheels began to turn with four new signings looming… a replacement for CR7 was never part of United’s summer transfer plan”.

Indeed, the Mancunians never thought of separating from CR7. Moreover, they did not position themselves on a large n°9 because the management did not imagine that the Portuguese would leave. It was therefore pointless for them to chase a star striker like Erling Haaland or Darwin Nuñez, who signed with rivals. the MEN add that there are very few top options left to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, who is of interest to Chelsea. And those that remain will cost a fortune. Which is not good news for the English team, who thought they would use their money to recruit other players. Moreover, the bomb dropped about CR7 has pushed into the background the work done recently by the club for the MEN.

Ten Hag and the Red Devils are under pressure

“The club is taking one step forward and another step back. News that Christian Eriksen has agreed to join Old Trafford and he could be joined by Frenkie de Jong, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia. All of this has been overshadowed by the dramatic Cristiano Ronaldo saga.. For the DailyMail, ‘Cristiano Ronaldo’s spitting is judgment for a mediocre Manchester United that was about to happen… Erik ten Hag is caught in the middle and has to get it right’. For the British media, the Dutch coach is already under pressure. He must manage to put out the fire and retain a player who wants to play in the Champions League.

It’s a huge test for the former Ajax coach, who will have to prove himself in the interview he will have with his star. For Manchester United, the CR7 case will also be very important. “They cannot continue down this path of mediocrity, being content to be Manchester United”recalls the Email. But the mission will be difficult especially since the club would be afraid that the player would go further and make a transfer request according to the Mirror. For the moment, he has only missed the recovery. On a war footing, Manchester United hopes to quickly settle this file and start the season calm and serene. Which is not won, especially since the CR7 soap opera annoys supporters. “We turn into a circus”dropped a fan at MEN. The summer promises to be hot at United.