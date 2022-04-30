Entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo shares a photo of his granddaughter

The Portuguese footballer posted a nice shot on Instagram in which we see him cradling his newborn baby in his arms.

“Forever Love”. (Love forever). Cristiano Ronaldo posted a photo of his newborn baby on Saturday, just under two weeks after announcing the loss of one of his twins. We can see the little girl, whose first name has not yet been revealed, in the arms of the Portuguese footballer, obviously very attentive. A shot that touched his fans and his friends, including Karim Benzema and Marcus Rashford.

The Manchester United star and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez announced on April 18 the death of their little boy while the Spanish model of Argentine origin was expecting twins. “Only the birth of our little girl gives us the strength to live this moment with a little hope and happiness,” the couple wrote. We are all devastated by this loss and ask that you respect our privacy at this very difficult time. Our little boy, you are our angel. We will always love you”.

A few days later, CR7 posted a photo on Instagram showing his family, when his partner Georgina Rodriguez was discharged from hospital, with their little girl. “We want to thank everyone for the kind words and attentions. Your support is very important and we have felt the love and respect you have for our family. Now is the time to be grateful for the life we ​​have just welcomed.”

To read : Cristiano Ronaldo marks and pays tribute to his son who died at birth

The day before, he had thanked the Liverpool fans who had applauded him warmly and sang “You’ll Never Walk Alone” to show their support in these difficult times, when their club faced Manchester United: “One world… one sport… a united family… Thank you, Anfield. My family and I will never forget this moment of respect and compassion.” Fans sang in the seventh minute of the match, in tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo’s number, as they did this Saturday at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium.

