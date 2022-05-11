Cristiano Ronaldo shoots Wayne Rooney

Guest Monday night on Skysports, Wayne Rooney gunned down his former Manchester United team-mate, Cristiano Ronaldo. Despite scoring 18 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions this season, the Portuguese hasn’t lived up to expectations with the Englishman reportedly not continuing with him. “I would say no right away. He scored goals, he scored important goals in the Champions League at the start, he scored a hat-trick against Tottenham but I think if you look at the future of the club I think you need to play with more young players determined who are giving their best to relieve Manchester United for the next two to three years. Obviously, Cristiano has aged. He’s definitely not the player he was in his twenties and it happens, that’s football. He is a threat in front of goal, but in the game they need more and they need hungry young players”.

Criticized, just like Paul Pogba, CR7 came out of silence in his own way. He thus used his social networks to slide a tackle on Wayne Rooney, who posted on Instagram a photo of the show “Monday Night Footballalongside ex-Liverpool player Jamie Carragher and presenter David Jones. “Two Jealous”commented Cristiano Ronaldo under the photo, visibly annoyed after the criticisms of Rooney as clarified by the DailyMail.