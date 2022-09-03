Cristiano Ronaldo should eventually stay at Manchester United
He was one of the files to follow at the end of the summer transfer window. For many weeks already, Cristiano Ronaldo has been announced on the departure of Manchester United. Indeed, the Portuguese star intended to play this edition of the Champions League. And his future finally seems sealed!
Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the players who animated this summer transfer window! While Manchester United failed to qualify for the Champions League, the Portuguese striker was quickly on the way out of Red Devils. He was notably in the sights of Chelsea, Sporting CP and even SSC Napoli.
However, the 37-year-old should indeed continue one more season with Manchester United! It is in any case the information of the Gazzetta dello Sport. Indeed, it is now unlikely that Jorge Mendes will find a new base for him, while Erik ten Hag confirmed that everything was fine between the two men at a press conference.
He is also traveling with the rest of the squad for the Premier League match against Leicester City on Thursday evening. And Cristiano Ronaldo is even applying for a starting spot! What to refocus fully on the Mancunian club and replenish confidence for this new exercise?
