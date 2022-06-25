Cristiano Ronaldo should stay at Manchester United
The five-time Ballon d’Or has not yet made official where he will be settling down for the 2022/23 financial year. Cristiano Ronaldo, still in the colors of Manchester United, is announced to different horizons.
Rumors are intensifying around Cristiano Ronaldo’s destination. The Portuguese international is currently not playing in the Champions League next season since his club, Manchester United, is not qualified. The 37-year-old would like guarantees, especially in recruitment.
Under contract until June 2023, the top scorer in the Champions League will surely stay at his Premier League club according to Sky Sports. Although the Portuguese daily Record announces the opposite and a transfer of the player, the English channel ensures that the Portuguese international will carry out the pre-season in July with the Red Devils.
The player isn’t entirely happy with new coach Erik Ten Hag. The Dutch tactician wants to integrate Cristiano Ronaldo into his plans but the lack of recruitment worries the protagonist. While many departures have been recorded in recent weeks, no arrivals are to be notified. The club, in the midst of rebuilding its workforce, has the cards in hand and must decide what to do with the Portuguese.