Entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo should stay at Manchester United

Photo of James James7 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read

The five-time Ballon d’Or has not yet made official where he will be settling down for the 2022/23 financial year. Cristiano Ronaldo, still in the colors of Manchester United, is announced to different horizons.

Rumors are intensifying around Cristiano Ronaldo’s destination. The Portuguese international is currently not playing in the Champions League next season since his club, Manchester United, is not qualified. The 37-year-old would like guarantees, especially in recruitment.

Under contract until June 2023, the top scorer in the Champions League will surely stay at his Premier League club according to Sky Sports. Although the Portuguese daily Record announces the opposite and a transfer of the player, the English channel ensures that the Portuguese international will carry out the pre-season in July with the Red Devils.

Source link

Photo of James James7 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read

Related Articles

This was the life of Alexandra Daddario when she worked on the series White Collar

15 mins ago

Selena Gomez: tired of being judged by her physique, she sends the haters upside down in the most beautiful way

18 mins ago

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now on Disney+

26 mins ago

Aussie waitress doesn’t recognize Katy Perry, star reacts surprisingly (video)

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button