Cristiano Ronaldo, Skriniar, Caleta-Car… All the transfer window information for August 28

Football – Mercato

Cristiano Ronaldo, Skriniar … All the transfer window information for August 28

Posted on August 28, 2022 at 4:02 p.m. by Arthur Montagne



While the transfer window will soon close its doors, the clubs are getting to work more than ever for their recruitment. Le 10 Sport offers you the latest information on the transfer market.

PSG will draw a new transfer offer

Still determined to recruit a new central defender, the PSG could again take action for the transfer of Milan Skriniar. Indeed, according to information from Telefoot , the capital club have planned to forward a new offer to Inter Milan for the Slovak international. But the Lombard club would still claim 80M€ in this case…

Jorge Mendes activates another lead for Ronaldo

Determined to leave Manchester United this summer, Cristiano Ronaldo is however in difficulty and is struggling to find a solution. Therefore, his agent, Jorge Mendes, continues his work on the transfer window in order to find a way out for his star. So, according to Sky Italia the fivefold Ballon d’Or was offered to Naples in a deal including Victor Osimhenwhile Calciomercato.com adds that theAC Milan was also surveyed for Cristiano Ronaldo.

OM: It’s settled for this €8m transfer window for Longoria

Disappointing since the start of the season, Leonardo Balerdi even risks being relegated to the bench with the recent arrival ofEric Baillyfourth central defender recruited this summer by theOM after Isaac Toure, Samuel Gigot and Chancel Mbemba. Nevertheless, according to Provence , the Argentinian does not plan to leave Marseille by Thursday evening, when the transfer window will close. “ He stays “, even confides a close friend of the file.

OM: Longoria sets transfer at €10m

Pushed at the start for several months, Duje Caleta-Car struggling to find a way out. But while his contract ends in June 2023, Pablo Longoria does not want to take the risk of a new free start. Therefore, according to information from Provence I’OM could sell off his Croatian international and let him go even against an offer of less than €10m.

PSG: Failed, Campos still hopes to complete this big transfer

Priority of PSG since the opening of the transfer window, Milan Skriniar is however still a player of theInter-Milan. Giuseppe Marotta even announced that his transfer window was closed. But according to information from THE TEAM this does not prevent Luis Campos to continue working on this file. And for good reason, his other leads seem to have evaporated in this post.

