Cristiano Ronaldo, Skriniar, Kimpembe… All the transfer window information for July 18

Published on July 18, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. by The editorial staff updated on July 18, 2022 at 1:24 p.m.

While the summer transfer window is in full swing, clubs are getting to work more than ever on their recruitment. Le 10 Sport offers you the latest information on the transfer market.

Cristiano Ronaldo finally towards … Atlético?

According to daily reports AS this Monday, Cristiano Ronaldo convinced Diego Simeone to transfer it toAtletico de Madrid ! A verbal agreement between the two men would even have been found, and the former emblematic striker of the real Madrid therefore disembark at the historical enemy of the club merengue.

OM: Longoria wants three recruits before Sunday…

According to the information disclosed in the columns of Provence , Pablo Longoria wants to set the pace for the rest of the transfer window summer atOM. After recruiting three new defenders (Leg, Toure and Mbemba), the President of Olympian intends to complete two to three other transfers by Sunday.

… And found Mandanda’s replacement for OM

RMC Sports confirms this Monday the keen interest of theOM for Ruben Blanco (26 years old), the Spanish goalkeeper of the Celta Vigowhich therefore seems to be the lucky one to come and compete Paul Lopez this season and thus succeed Steve Mandanda who went to Rennais Stadium. However, the Celtic don’t plan to let go White until its successor has been found on the market.

PSG: Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kanté want to convince Kimpembe

According The Evening Standard , chelsea still hope to get my hands on Presnel Kimpembeand to achieve this goal, Blues can count on the endorsement of Thiago Silvahis former teammate at PSG, and N’Golo KanteFrench compatriot and teammate in the France team. chelsea would indeed be confident in the file Kimpembe after positive discussions with Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante.

PSG: Inter don’t give up on Skriniar

The Gazzetta dello Sport announces in its daily columns that theInter-Milan continues to stick to its guns about Milan Skriniar and claims 70M€ from the PSG. In addition, the Italian media specifies that the management of Inter and that of PSGrepresented by Luis Campos and Antero Henrique, should meet soon to try to find common ground on this subject.

PSG: Campos has received an offer of €47m for Kimpembe

After several days of speculation and declarations, the PSG would have finally received the first concrete transfer offer for Presnel Kimpembe. To believe The Daily Mail and while the PSG would hope to separate from Kimpembe against a check for €50 million, chelsea would have drawn an offer of 47M€ to the management of the Paris Saint Germain.

