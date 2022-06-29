Entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo slapped Messi and Neymar

Photo of James James10 mins ago
0 12 1 minute read

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG: top 10 of the best scorers in history

Cristiano Ronaldo stands out a little more as the most emblematic player on the football planet. At 37, the Portuguese from Manchester United continues to shine and have a huge influence. According to a study by Betting.com relayed by The Sun, Cristiano Ronaldo is the sports personality whose name is the most searched on the internet, with 11 million searches each month.

A figure that places the fivefold Ballon d’Or far ahead of the stars of PSG, Lionel Messi and Neymar. The Argentinian is 5th in this ranking with 4.5 million searches per month, against 5.8 for the Brazilian, positioned on the third step of the podium. These are the only three football players in the top 10, where celebrities from other sports then appear, such as LeBron James (4th), Tom Brady (6th), Lewis Hamilton (7th) or Conor McGregor (10th).

to summarize

While he is already one of the most influential players on the planet, Cristiano Ronaldo (37) is the sports personality whose name is the most searched on the internet, far ahead of the stars of PSG, Messi and Neymar.

Adrien Deschepper

Source link

Photo of James James10 mins ago
0 12 1 minute read

Related Articles

Netflix releases in July 2022: the 10 most anticipated series and movies

8 mins ago

Trailer for Resurrection, a psychological thriller with Rebecca Hall

19 mins ago

Billie Eilish at the Sportpaleis: what unfolds before our eyes is unique

21 mins ago

The black heels that Jennifer Lopez wore more than once

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button