Cristiano Ronaldo slapped Messi and Neymar

Cristiano Ronaldo stands out a little more as the most emblematic player on the football planet. At 37, the Portuguese from Manchester United continues to shine and have a huge influence. According to a study by Betting.com relayed by The Sun, Cristiano Ronaldo is the sports personality whose name is the most searched on the internet, with 11 million searches each month.

A figure that places the fivefold Ballon d’Or far ahead of the stars of PSG, Lionel Messi and Neymar. The Argentinian is 5th in this ranking with 4.5 million searches per month, against 5.8 for the Brazilian, positioned on the third step of the podium. These are the only three football players in the top 10, where celebrities from other sports then appear, such as LeBron James (4th), Tom Brady (6th), Lewis Hamilton (7th) or Conor McGregor (10th).

Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player to win 4 Ballon D ors and 4 UCL’s in a period of 5 years.🇵🇹🐐 pic.twitter.com/y4Shw5nTqk — P/R Football (@prfootbalI) June 25, 2022