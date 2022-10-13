Cristiano Ronaldo snubbed again!

Confined to a substitute role and blocked by Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo (37) is still looking for a way out. Failed by many clubs during the last summer transfer window, the five-time Ballon d’Or, in conflict with his own coach, hardly seems to be unanimous a few weeks later. Recently cited on the side of Galatasaray for a possible transfer from the next winter transfer window, the Portuguese does not seem, however, in the projects of the Turkish club according to recent statements by the president, Metin Ozturk.

“At Galatasaray we should talk about system, project, planning before we talk about Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, there are several stars in our team. The important thing is to have a great yield with them. Cristiano Ronaldo is not on our agenda this year.assured the president of Galatasaray, in remarks reported by the Spanish daily [AS](Next summer, when the Portuguese is free.). If Metin Ozturk has certainly closed the door for the coming season, he has not however given up the idea of ​​launching his offensive next summer, when CR7 will be free.