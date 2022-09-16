Cristiano Ronaldo snubs fan after daring request

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Christopher Nkunku’s “Little Brother” interview!

Cristiano Ronaldo breathes better. He who has tasted regularly on the bench since the start of the season also sees Manchester United, when he starts, losing each time to Brighton and Real Sociedad. Yesterday against Sheriff Tiraspol, CR7 therefore defeated the Indian sign with a goal and a victory for the Red Devils (2-0). A performance that necessarily satisfied his coach Erik Ten Hag.

“He’s really close to his best, when he’s fitter he’ll score more. He is totally committed to this project, totally involved, he also has relationships that are created around him on and off the pitch, so I’m happy with that. »

However, the Portuguese star finds himself at the center of an improbable controversy in England. In question, the fact of having snubbed a fan at the break of the meeting. This one however tried a daring blow. Apparently a doctor appointed to the stadium and therefore hard at work, the latter tried to grab Cristiano Ronaldo for a selfie when he returned to the locker room at the break. A strange timing which therefore pushed a CR7 focused on his match to refuse the request …