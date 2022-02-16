Cristiano Ronaldo, social outburst after the goal in Manchester United-Brighton

“Back on track! Nobody gives up and there’s only one way to get back on track: hard work, team work, serious work. Everything else is just noise. Let’s go Devils”. Which translated would be: “Back on track! Nobody gives up and there is only one way to get back on track: hard work, team work, serious work. Everything else is just noise. Come on Devils “. The noise these days Cristiano Ronaldo he silenced him as he knows, returning to score and abandoning himself only afterwards to a social post that smacks of liberation.

A goal to criticism

Six games without flickers had raised the alarm and unleashed indiscretions: the goal that was missing from 30 December 2021 (negative record since 2009), the elimination of the team from the FA Cup, the bench against Burnley on 8 February last. Ronaldo was at the center of controversy and rumors that they already wanted him out of the project and in free fall. Last night, however, at 51 ‘of Manchester United-Brighton, recovery of the 18th day of the Premier League, Cristiano made it clear that things are not quite like this. Sure, the ninth goal of the season in the league it does not solve all the club’s problems by magic, but it represents a strong and clear signal. Others are expected on Sunday 20 February in the home of the Leeds and especially on Wednesday 23 February in the first leg of the eighth final of the Champions League againstAtletico Madrid.