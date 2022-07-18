Cristiano Ronaldo soon at Atlético de Madrid? – All football

Every day brings its share of novelties concerning the future of CR7. Announced on the side of all the major European clubs, neither Chelsea nor Bayern seemed to want to follow up, just as Real Madrid does not wish to repatriate him. However, a Spanish club would be on pole to enlist him.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United and join a club where he will have the opportunity to play in the Champions League, and where management assures him of having a competitive team capable of fighting for titles. And Atlético de Madrid could welcome him, according to AS. Diego Simeone would have given the green light to the operation since he loves CR7 who made him see all the colors during the Madrid derbies.

Moreover, the Portuguese star considers the Madrid club to be a competent and interesting club, where he could still pick up a few titles before ending his career. The Spanish media nevertheless specifies that the Colchoneros must degrease a little to make room for Ronaldo, but that the idea of ​​seeing him evolve on the side of the Wanda Metropolitano next season is anything but absurd.

