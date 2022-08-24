Cristiano Ronaldo soon at Olympique de Marseille? Yes, according to Youtuber Mohamed Henni [VIDÉO]

The info might seem unbelievable. Yet this is what the YouTuber assures mohamed henni through a video posted on instagram. Cristiano Ronaldo could he evolve soon within the team of theOlympic Marseille ? Well, for now, nothing is certain, but read on. The Youtuber’s theory should surprise you.

For now, let us remember, the future of CR7 is still a source of mystery. In fact, the footballer is still theManchester United striker. But nothing is going well within the club. The start of the season does not bode well: 14th in the Premier Leaguea crushing defeat (4 to nil) against liverpoollast July, no qualification in Champions League last season… In short, enough to give CR7 desires elsewhere. While waiting to have the end of the story, rumors are rife: Chelsea, Bayern, Borussia Dortmund… And now, OM.

READ ALSO: Mohamed Henni dreams of seeing CR7 at OM and makes the buzz [VIDÉO]

mohamed hennireputed to be close to certain players from the Marseille team, announced that he was convinced that Cristiano Ronaldo could soon join the ranks of theOlympic Marseille. Already, Monday, August 22, he had made the buzz by ensuring that the player would make his announcement in the event of a defeat against liverpoolthe same evening. “Everything was done internally. Ronaldo, his last chance to stay in Manchester, is a victory tonight”, he argued. As a result, the team of CR7 had won the victory 2 to 1. But the Youtubeur did not stop there. In a post instagram, published at the end of the evening, Tuesday August 23, it challenges its subscribers again. Online, on the website of theOMhe argues that the answer is in the workforce tab, at number 7, for the time being assigned to Jonathan Clauss. By clicking on the card of the current player, a 404 error appears. For mohamed henni, this is sufficient proof. We checked. His theory no longer holds water since the player’s file is online again. So, mystery or simple computer bug? You be the judge…