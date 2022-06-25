Entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo sounding track of new owners, discussions with Jorge Mendes have taken place!

It has now been a few weeks since Tom Boehly officially took control of Chelsea. Taking over from Roman Abramovich, the new boss of the Blues intends to offer Thomas Tuchel a high-sounding Mercato. And among the important projects, that of obtaining a weight scorer while Romelu Lukaku has not given satisfaction this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo at the Blues this summer?

In this sense, The Athletic reveals this Saturday evening that discussions would have taken place between Boehly and Jorge Mendes to discuss a potential interest from Chelsea for … Cristiano Ronaldo! The English media, which nevertheless specifies that it is not yet certain that Chelsea will seriously activate the file, nevertheless launches a bomb which inevitably risks making people talk in England …

Big surprise on the side of Chelsea with Cristiano Ronaldo who would be a potential track dug by the new owner of the Blues, Tom Boehly! The latter would have met Jorge Mendes and discussed the subject with him!

