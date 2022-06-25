Cristiano Ronaldo sounding track of new owners, discussions with Jorge Mendes have taken place!

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Karim Benzema’s “Little Brother” interview!

It has now been a few weeks since Tom Boehly officially took control of Chelsea. Taking over from Roman Abramovich, the new boss of the Blues intends to offer Thomas Tuchel a high-sounding Mercato. And among the important projects, that of obtaining a weight scorer while Romelu Lukaku has not given satisfaction this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo at the Blues this summer?

In this sense, The Athletic reveals this Saturday evening that discussions would have taken place between Boehly and Jorge Mendes to discuss a potential interest from Chelsea for … Cristiano Ronaldo! The English media, which nevertheless specifies that it is not yet certain that Chelsea will seriously activate the file, nevertheless launches a bomb which inevitably risks making people talk in England …

🚨 EXCL: Todd Boehly puts Jorge Mendes in Portugal last week. Idea of ​​Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea among subjects discussed. Unclear if #CFC will pursue. Man Utd expect him to stay. 37yo loves #MUFC but has concerns. With @dansheldonsport for @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/pHXelZAIIb — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 25, 2022