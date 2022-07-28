Cristiano Ronaldo sows discord at Atlético de Madrid

What’s next after this ad

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo is written in dotted lines on the side of Manchester United. Back in training after receiving permission to skip the pre-season training camp planned in Thailand and then in Australia, the Portuguese immediately met his management to ask him to leave. At 37, he knows that time is not infinite and still wants to play in the Champions League. The English club does not hear it that way.

He wants to keep it until the end of his contract in a year, despite the arrangements offered by the Portuguese and his clan. Jorge Mendes initially felt that a one-year loan was possible on the condition of extending, then there was talk of a breach of contract, as indicated by the DailyMail this morning. This would allow the striker to have greater leeway to decide his future and above all to negotiate with the clubs concerned.

Atlético is divided

Atlético de Madrid are among the contenders, despite Enrique Cerezo’s denial of the Padlock Cope tuesday. “I don’t know who made up this story of Cristiano Ronaldo at Atlético de Madrid. It is certainly not true. (…) It is practically impossible for him to come to Atlético de Madrid.” However, according to the English and Spanish media, there is a real interest from the Colchoneros but it does not please everyone at the club. The subject is obviously sensitive and no one is on the same wavelength.

Some of the supporters, for example, expressed their opinion. They don’t want Portuguese. “The player mentioned is at the antipodes of the values ​​defended by our Atleti, which are strength, generosity, simplicity and humility”, writes in particular the official press release published by the International Union of Peñas of Atlético de Madrid. It must be said that the five-time Ballon d’Or has often made the Real-Atlético rivalry one of its driving forces and its sometimes mocking statements have not been forgotten.

The locker room does not agree

The Madrid club is also his favorite victim with 25 goals scored. The locker room hasn’t forgotten that either. Captain Koke, for example, preferred to kick into touch. “In the end, many rumors are heard outside. I trust my teammates who are here, we already have Argentinian, Spanish, Portuguese, Brazilian, French strikers… They are great players and we don’t listen to what’s on the outside, we focuses on the group that we are. We don’t listen to rumours, we focus on who we are. »

Because to make room for Cristiano Ronaldo, it would be necessary to send one, or even two attackers. According to the English press, there is talk of a departure from Griezmann, which has been confirmed brand this morning, [affirmant même que le Petit Prince serait la clé de ce transfert]((https://www.footmercato.net/a5695332502670377572-antoine-griezmann-element-cle-de-lavenir-de-cristiano-ronaldo-lelimination-de-le-france-fait-le-tour-de-leurope) But this time, it’s Diego Simeone who is not at all keen on sacrificing a history and one of his favorites.Now CR7 puts Atlético de Madrid under tension, and this time without scoring a goal.