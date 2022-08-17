Cristiano Ronaldo speaks (finally) on his future at Man United

Cristiano Ronaldo has said he is keeping a notebook of what he says are media “lies” about his future at Manchester United amid speculation over his potential departure.

Ronaldo made headlines this summer after asking to leave Old Trafford to play in the Champions League, a year after returning to United from Juventus.

United have insisted the 37-year-old will not leave the club until the end of the transfer window, while Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid have walked away from a move for the striker.

And, in an Instagram post, Ronaldo accused the media of “telling lies” and said only a handful of reports about him this summer had been correct.

“They will know the truth in a talk in a few weeks,” Ronaldo said. “The media tells lies.

“I have a notebook and out of the last 100 stories I did, only 5 of them were right.

“Imagine how it is. Stick to that advice.”

Former United captain Gary Neville hit back at Ronaldo’s comments on Twitter, saying the Portuguese striker should show greater leadership in times of crisis for the club.

“Why does the greatest player of all time (in my opinion) have to wait two weeks to tell Manchester United fans the truth?” Neville said.

“Get up now and speak. The club is in crisis and it needs leaders to lead. He is the only one who can grasp this situation by the scruff of his neck!”

Ronaldo was allowed to miss United’s pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia this summer for family reasons, while manager Erik ten Hag slammed him after he was one of many players to leave early a pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano.

The striker started his side’s loss to Brighton on the bench and displayed frustration as he played all 90 minutes in United’s 4-0 loss to Brentford last weekend.

Ronaldo has scored 24 goals in 40 appearances since joining United last year but failed to prevent the club from finishing sixth for his team last season meaning will not play in the Champions League .