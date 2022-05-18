Cristiano Ronaldo spent $1 million on this watch (photos)

To be the pride of La Masía and the club in general and dismissed: this is the gift of defender Óscar Mingueza, currently a simple substitute at FC Barcelona, ​​​​of which Xavi Hernandez uses little or nothing.

In this sense, the coach would have already told him to look for a club for the next season, 2022-23, since he will not be considered even to be a substitute on the bench yes, Barcelona wants to earn a lot of money for Mingueza .

The idea, according to Marca, is that those interested in Mingueza would pay around €10m, a figure which might seem somewhat excessive given that his market value, according to Transfermarkt, is just €9m. .

It is precisely in defense that coach Xavi and the sports office want to carry out a total reform: a central defender and a full-back on both sides is the minimum they want to sign.

With Gerard Pique, plus Ronald Araujo and Eric García and the likely arrival of César Azpilicueta, Mingueza wouldn’t have a place but, as his contract expires in 2023, they want to sell him now.

Mingueza made his rushing debut under the technical guidance of Ronald Koeman on November 24, 2020 in a Champions League match against Dinamo Kyiv.

Since then, he alternates but with Xavi everything has changed and he then heated the substitutes’ bench a lot: up to 15 times there without even a minute in this 2021-22 campaign. Against Getafe and with the team decimated, he started and nothing more.