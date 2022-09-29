Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to a shrink about the future, his mother makes 2 strong announcements!

Zapping Goal! soccer club The 10 unmissable matches of Ligue 1 Uber Eats 2022/23

In great difficulty in recent weeks, Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, 37) has secured the services of a psychologist. Indeed, according to Goal.com, Jordan Peterson, clinical psychologist and author, came to the aid of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner to help him overcome the recent difficulties in his life… And in particular the loss of one of his newborns.

CR7’s shrink makes revelations

Guest of Piers Morgan’s show on British television, Jordan Peterson lifted the veil on the meeting which took place a fortnight ago: “He had had some problems in his life a few months ago and a of his friends sent him some of my videos and he said he had watched them. Then he read one of my books and found it useful, he wanted to talk. I went to his house and we talked for about two hours. He showed me all his gear to stay in top shape, we talked about his businesses. We mostly talked about what he wants for the future and some of the obstacles he faces.”

A return to Sporting for him… or his heir!

Regarding the future, CR7 has no intention of hanging up the cleats as suggested by the former Italian international Antonio Cassano. In an interview with Nova Gente, the player’s mother Dolores Aveiro made some announcements.

First of all, that his son would play well for three more seasons until he turns 40… And that he will return to Sporting Lisbon or send his heir there: “Sporting? It wasn’t this year. Maybe next year, God willing. But if Cristiano doesn’t go, his son will. I promise “. Despite his young age Cristianinho (12) is already under pressure, he who, according to his grandmother, already plays “better than his father at the same age”.