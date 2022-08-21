Cristiano Ronaldo, star with a blocked horizon

It was in the twilight of June, before training resumed, that the first rumors sprung up about Ronaldo’s departure from the Manchester United club. TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS

A year after his return, the Portuguese went from hero to pariah in England. He wants to leave Manchester.

Usually grandiose and burning, the poster has lost its luster. Monday evening (9 p.m.), Manchester United receives Liverpool at Old Trafford. Ten months earlier, on October 23, 2021, the Reds won 5-0 on Mancunian soil. Never had their rivals the Red Devils suffered such a setback at home in the North West derby, a clash between the two most successful clubs in England but with diametrically opposed trajectories. A terrible snub for MU, like the defeat that will follow on the return to Anfield (4-0) or the more recent one, on August 13, at the modest Brentford team (4-0). Premier League red lantern, Manchester is doing badly, Cristiano Ronaldo too. The Portuguese megastar wants to leave, just a year after seeing the red carpet rolled out for his return to a club where he revealed himself to the world between 2003 and 2009. Very close to committing to rival Manchester City in the summer of 2021, Ronaldo had finally made the choice of the heart.

