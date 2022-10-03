Entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo still at the heart of the debates

The absent are always wrong. Except when they avoid a massacre like the one experienced by Manchester United on the lawn of Manchester City on Sunday afternoon. The Red Devils were swept away 6-3 by the Citizens and the cameras did not fail to film a disappointed Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench. Annoyed and left on the bench the whole game, while his team took the water. New proof that coach Erik ten Hag does not really count on him?

The Dutch coach gave another reading of this choice. “I did not bring him in out of respect for his great career”, did he declare. One can remain circumspect in front of this analysis. Former Mancunian Gary Neville, consultant for Skysports made the same observation as the Dutch coach. “To bring in Ronaldo at 4-0 or 6-1 would have been an insult. Ten Hag probably would have been better off not saying it, but I like his honesty. » Another ex-Mancunian consultant, on the other hand, did not agree at all.

Roy Keane knocks out MU

This is Roy Keane, who did not go easy on it. “I think United are disrespecting Ronaldo. We should have let him go before the end of the transfer window. The manager held him back. Ok, he said he wanted options. But you don’t hold Ronaldo back to sit him on the bench. He is one of the greatest players of all time. He had options (to move this summer, editor’s note). (…) United showed nothing but disrespect to Ronaldo”.

So here is a team swept 6 goals to 3, revealing many weaknesses, and it is Cristiano Ronaldo who is talking after the meeting. Another absentee, left on the bench, was caught on camera smiling during the game. Harry Maguire escaped disaster, he who is regularly singled out for his performances. Yesterday, on the lawn of the Etihad Stadium, he had nothing to do with it.

