Cristiano Ronaldo still does not have a clear future, will he stay at Manchester United? | premier league

All European leagues are coming to an end. It also seemed that Cristiano Ronaldo was going to play his last games in the Manchester United jersey after an irregular campaign in which the Portuguese was the only one who tried to get the ‘Red Devils’ out of those awkward positions without the Uefa Champions League.

During the last week there has been a lot of talk about the future of Cristiano Ronaldo, since England put him on PSG’s radar with the desire to join Lionel Messi with the Portuguese. Later, they commented again that he could return to Real Madrid. However, the novel will continue according to information published by The Telegraph newspaper where he says that he will stay at United.

With the arrival of Erik ten Hag, the new helmsman under the command of former Ajax Amsterdam. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 24 goals in 37 games, and there is no one who can reach that figure that the Portuguese holds at the moment. His 37 years maintain that he is in top condition and that his marks will continue to spread in European football.

After scoring against Brentford, Cristiano Ronaldo said, ‘I’m not finished’, demonstrating the huge ambition he has for the rest of the season and what will come in the next tournament. In the absence of visiting Brighton and Crystal Palace to close the season, the Portuguese will have to win those six units to fight to get into the Uefa Champions League, which already looks complicated.

Nothing is impossible in football, but adding those units would mean reaching 64 points, while Arsenal, which still has an agenda to complete, remains in fourth place with 63 units. The goal is to at least stay in European competition that until now they have kept in the Uefa Europa League box.