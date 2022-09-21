Cristiano Ronaldo still hopes to play Euro 2024 with Portugal: “I am still motivated and my ambition is great”

The Portuguese, who would then be 39 years old at the time of the competition, could become the first player in history to play in six Euro finals.

Published on 09/21/2022 at 10:02

Lhe 2022 World Cup is unlikely to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s last major competition with Portugal. As he announced during the ‘Quinas de Ouro’, a gala organized by the Portuguese federation, the Portuguese still hopes to play Euro 2024 with Portugal, where he would then be 39 years old.

“I hope to be part of the selection for a few more years,” said the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, after being rewarded for becoming the top scorer in selection history (117 goals). “I always feel motivated, my ambition is great. My career in the national team is not over, you will still see some Cris. I am in a team with a lot of young talent, with an extraordinary future, and I want to be part of this World Cup and Euro 2024”.

Ronaldo, who should play his 5th World Cup in Qatar this winter, could become the only player in history to play in six Euro finals, if he does indeed participate in 2024.