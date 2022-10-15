Entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo suffers from a chronic and incurable disease which worsens when he plays

It’s no longer a secret that Cristiano Ronaldo no longer dribbles and has been for several years. We often hear that the fivefold golden ball declines over time and that he no longer dribbles as well as before. It is possible, but what is less known is the reason.

Indeed, a serious injury forced Ronaldo to change his style of play. We are in the 2013/2014 season and at the beginning of 2014, Cristiano Ronaldo is diagnosed with a chronic knee disease, called tendinosis. It is a serious injury that has no cure and gets worse over time. This injury occurred at the age of 29, following a shock during a Portugal match, a few weeks before the 2014 Brazil World Cup.

What we can tell you, this injury is responsible for the sudden technical decline of Cristiano Ronaldo, thus forcing him to change his style and to be much less spectacular and dribbling in the game. Because, tendinosis produces pain and swelling in a tendon. It weakens the collagen in the muscle every time the person uses their knee.

This means that your knee cannot fully recover after exertion. You will have understood it, for a footballer, it is the height. The more Ronaldo plays football, the weaker his knee gets, regardless of age, diet, therapy, work ethic.

