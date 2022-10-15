Cristiano Ronaldo suffers from a chronic and incurable disease which worsens when he plays

It’s no longer a secret that Cristiano Ronaldo no longer dribbles and has been for several years. We often hear that the fivefold golden ball declines over time and that he no longer dribbles as well as before. It is possible, but what is less known is the reason.

Indeed, a serious injury forced Ronaldo to change his style of play. We are in the 2013/2014 season and at the beginning of 2014, Cristiano Ronaldo is diagnosed with a chronic knee disease, called tendinosis. It is a serious injury that has no cure and gets worse over time. This injury occurred at the age of 29, following a shock during a Portugal match, a few weeks before the 2014 Brazil World Cup.

What we can tell you, this injury is responsible for the sudden technical decline of Cristiano Ronaldo, thus forcing him to change his style and to be much less spectacular and dribbling in the game. Because, tendinosis produces pain and swelling in a tendon. It weakens the collagen in the muscle every time the person uses their knee.

This means that your knee cannot fully recover after exertion. You will have understood it, for a footballer, it is the height. The more Ronaldo plays football, the weaker his knee gets, regardless of age, diet, therapy, work ethic.

THREAD on the crippling injury that forced Ronaldo to change his style of play In early 2014, Cristiano Ronaldo was diagnosed with a chronic knee condition called tendinosis. It’s a serious injury that has no cure and gets worse over time. pic.twitter.com/rG17J3G4zb — 𝐋𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐝𝐨 🥷🏽 (@ArobaseLionaldo) November 19, 2021

And tell yourself that Ronaldo has considerably changed his game for 6-7 years following his tendinosis, imagine if he had never been injured https://t.co/LB9625hnjY — 🇵🇹🇲🇽 (@Tiago_crvlh) December 7, 2021

The FPF has formalized the injuries of @Cristiano Ronaldo: left thigh muscle injury + patellar tendinosis pic.twitter.com/pVTbGEi70k — Tiago Novais Dias (@TiagoNovDias) June 3, 2014

and none of Messi’s injuries had as much of an impact as Ronaldo’s tendinosis — Luffy 🍖🧡 (@misterstan7) December 22, 2021

In 2014, quando atuava no Real Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo faith diagnosedado com uma tendinose patelar no joelho esquerdo. Essa doença não tem cura e vai acabando com a cartilagem a cada exercício. pic.twitter.com/NJMxxLEnu8 — FutebolNews (@realfutebolnews) April 23, 2022

