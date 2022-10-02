Cristiano Ronaldo supported by his former teammates

Cristiano Ronaldo is probably in the worst period of his long and storied career. Author of a single goal in 11 games in all competitions this seasonthe Portuguese is at its worst.

But there are many who have given him their support, including his teammate at Manchester United, Raphael Varane “I know his mentality, I know he will not give up and seize every opportunity to be decisive.”

Juventus player danilowho rubbed shoulders with CR7 at Real Madrid and Turin, also had a few words for his former teammate: “He is going through a difficult time. But Cristiano will always be the best.”

Same thing for Louis Sahawho shared Ronaldo’s locker room for several seasons in Manchester: “So mentally, he keeps the same philosophy that will lead him to be really focused for the World Cup, this will allow him to show what an incredible player he is.”

And even if he has been criticized in recent days by the Portuguese press, the fivefold Ballon d’Or is still adored in his country: “Cristiano is a hero here and he will be forever. He’s not burnt, that’s nonsense… Ronaldo, he’s the idol of Portugal”said Lusitanian supporters at the microphone of ‘Téléfoot’.