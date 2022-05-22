Cristiano Ronaldo surprises his fans and signs up for an expensive public gym

Cristiano Ronaldo and his family left Manchester United’s private gym for a different experience.

Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly one of the most influential, recognized and richest footballers in the world. However, that doesn’t mean he’s not a normal person, as on some occasions he prefers to put aside his star privileges to go about his day-to-day business.

Exercise is a fundamental activity for Cristiano and his family and although the Manchester United player trains very intensively at the team’s facilities, he also dedicates time to his body on his days off. In fact, he recently surprised everyone by signing up for a public gym.

Although Cristiano Ronaldo has enough resources to set up a training center in his Manchester mansion, he and Georgina decided to give their lives some normalcy and go like two other clients to a well-known chain of gyms. .

This is the Cpase Health Club, a functional center that, in addition to having luxurious facilities, also has all kinds of machines and activities to offer its customers a very exclusive experience.

How much does Cristiano Ronaldo pay for his gym membership?

“Recovery time with my boy”wrote Cristiano to accompany a photograph with his eldest son in the cryogenic rooms of this establishment, whose monthly subscription has a value of 300 euros.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his family have chosen one of the smaller and less crowded places in this gymnasium to train undisturbed.

According to local media, the player has been seen several times at the facilities with Georgina Rodriguez, who is slowly getting back to normal after her turbulent pregnancy.