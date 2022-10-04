Cristiano Ronaldo surrounded by his 5 children: the cute little Bella Esmeralda with Georgina

It is a particularly difficult season for Cristiano Ronaldo which is coming. The interplanetary star thought he had made the right choice by returning to Manchester United in the summer of 2021, snubbing Manchester City neighbors and Pep Guardiola to join the team that made him known to the world. However, nothing goes as planned and despite good individual statistics, his team is having a bad season. This season, it’s even more complicated since the Portuguese is no longer even a starter and spends most of the matches on the sidelines.

If he is having a bad time professionally speaking, Cristiano Ronaldo nevertheless knows that he can count on his loved ones in this difficult period. It must be said that the 37-year-old had terrible times with his partner Georgina Rodriguez last April, during the delivery of the beautiful Spaniard. The couple were expecting twins, but the boy sadly passed away. A terrible pain for the parents who, despite everything, had the happiness of seeing little Bella Esmeralda arrive in their lives. A baby who was able to count on the love of her 4 brothers and sisters, all delighted to see her arrive in their family.

Cristiano Ronaldo at the restaurant surrounded by his family

After a great family vacation in the Balearic Islands this summer, Cristiano Ronaldo and his family have returned to England and as the footballer showed on his Instagram account, things are going pretty well. Last night, he posted a photo in his story where we can see him at the table with Georgina, who is holding Bella Esmeralda on her lap and the little one has a very cute face (the photo can be found in the slideshow). The other children of the couple are also present during this beautiful family meal and in particular Cristiano Junior all smiles alongside his little sister Alana.

A beautiful moment at 7 for Cristiano Ronaldo, who needs the comfort of his loved ones in this complicated period for him.