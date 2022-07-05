Cristiano Ronaldo takes a stop from his ex – Sport.fr

For Hugo Viana, Cristiano Ronaldo will return to Sporting Portugal… but not this summer.

Announced on the departure of Manchester United this summer after the disappointing season of the Red Devils, Cristiano Ronaldo was mentioned on the side of Sporting Portugal, his training club. A crazy dream that the director of football of the Lisbon club, Hugo Viana, has not completely dismissed. Asked at the microphone of Sky Sports this week, the Portuguese leader however ruled out a return of CR7 to the fold this season, because the fivefold Ballon d’Or is still under contract with Manchester United until 2023.

“Not now, I don’t think it will be possible. But we never know. He can decide where he can go. But you never know the future. I don’t want to talk about that much because when we talk about Cristiano it’s very different. I think he still has a year left on his contract, so whatever he decides, we’ll see. »