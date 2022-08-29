Cristiano Ronaldo takes five naps a day and it’s one of the main reasons for his success

Cristiano Ronaldo takes up to five naps a day and they last 90 minutes each, according to a sleep expert.

The Manchester United striker is incredibly dedicated to his craft and is among the best in the world thanks to his cutting edge routines.

Nick Littlehales worked with Ronaldo when he was at Real Madrid and explained how he gets his forty winks in an interview with The Independent.

Ronaldo sleeps in a fetal position and is obsessed with marginal gains when it comes to personal performance.

He explains: “Anyone who has ever worked with Ronaldo knows that if you have a discussion in the corner of the room, he will come and ask you what you are talking about.

“I was invited to Real Madrid when Carlo Ancelotti became manager [en 2013]. I was standing on the edge of the training ground, chatting with the Madrid staff, when Ronaldo came running.

“He had been training all day and you would have expected him to run straight to the locker room to take a shower, but he asked what we were talking about.

“He was interested in what I was trying to do because as an athlete he always invested in himself.

“From what I’ve learned working with him, Ronaldo isn’t interested in fad diets, he doesn’t want to copy others. The only thing he cares about is whether it works for him. »

Littlehales also worked with legendary United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, but that was after Ronaldo left in 2009.

Ronaldo has since returned to Old Trafford but is looking for a fresh start in the final days of the transfer window.

The 37-year-old wants to play in the Champions League and made his wishes known to the club early last month.

No official offers have reached the club, however, and agent Jorge Mendes is looking for potential suitors in Europe before Thursday’s deadline.

United manager Erik ten Hag was asked about Ronaldo’s future following Saturday’s 1-0 win over Southampton, which the five-time Ballon d’Or winner started on the bench.

He told the club’s official website: “I can’t say that [Ronaldo va quitter United]. We plan with him and we stick to the plan and if there are good players available we will strike because we always want to strengthen the team.

“We will therefore be vigilant until the last second of the window”.

