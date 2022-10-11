Entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo takes revenge on Messi

It’s been a long time since the battle between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi raged. It must be said that the gap has widened between the two stars of world football, the Portuguese striker seeming light years away from the form displayed by his great Argentinian rival this season.

However, you should never bury CR7 too quickly, who remains one of the best players in the world in the eyes of his colleagues. According to a poll carried out by The Athletic, 66% of former footballers questioned (>100) think that the Manchester United striker had a better career than Messi!

Despite his current setbacks in the club, Cristiano Ronaldo (37) thus sees a small ray of sunshine in the Mancunian mist before perhaps shining brightly again with Portugal at the next World Cup in Qatar (November 20- December 18).

