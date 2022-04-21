Cristiano Ronaldo thanks Liverpool for the club’s support in his bereavement

“CR7” posted a video of this tribute on his Instagram account on Thursday with the caption: “One world… One sport… One universal family. Thank you, Anfield. My family and I will never forget this moment of respect and compassion”.

The symbol was all the more touching as the rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United is one of the fiercest in English football.

Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, the Argentine-born Spanish model, announced on social media on Monday that they had lost their newborn son, while his twin was in good health.