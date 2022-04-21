Entertainment

Cristiano Ronaldo thanks Liverpool for the club’s support in his bereavement

Manchester United’s Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, recently bereaved by the death of one of his newborn twins, has thanked Liverpool and their supporters for the support they showed him during the match between the two sides on Tuesday

At the 7and minute of play, like the number 7 he has worn since he was very young and his first spell at Old Trafford, the spectators present at Anfield Road as well as the staff of the Reds on the edge of the field had risen for a minute of applause in support of Ronaldo, while the famous Kop sang the club anthem, “You’ll Never Walk Alone”.

“CR7” posted a video of this tribute on his Instagram account on Thursday with the caption: “One world… One sport… One universal family. Thank you, Anfield. My family and I will never forget this moment of respect and compassion”.

The symbol was all the more touching as the rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United is one of the fiercest in English football.

Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, the Argentine-born Spanish model, announced on social media on Monday that they had lost their newborn son, while his twin was in good health.

The five-time Ballon d’Or, 37, was already the father of four children, including three from surrogacy before his meeting with Georgina Rodriguez.

