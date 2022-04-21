Cristiano Ronaldo thanks Liverpool for their support after the death of his baby

AFP

The portuguese superstar Man Utd, Cristiano Ronaldoin mourning for death of their newborn babiesshowed this Thursday his thanks to Liverpool and their fans for the support they gave him in Tuesday’s game between the two teams.

In the 7th minute of the game, as the number 7 he has been since he was young and his first step through Old Traffordthe spectators present at Anfieldand the Reds technical team on the edge of the field, rose for a minute of applause in support of Cristiano Ronaldowhile the famous Kop (Liverpool’s famous fan stand) sang the club anthem, “You’ll Never Walk Alone” (You will never Walk alone).

CR7 posted a video of this tribute on his account Instagram with the text: “One world… One sport… One universal family. Thank you Anfield. My family and I will never forget this moment of respect and compassion.”

The symbol was greater considering that the rivalry between Liverpool Y Man Utd She is one of the strongest in English football.

Ronaldo and his partner, the Spanish model Georgina Rodriguezthey had announced on social networks having lost her son who had just been bornwhile the daughter in the delivery of twins, was in good health.

the quintuple Golden Ball37 years old, he was already the father of four childrenthree of them born by surrogacy, before finding a Georgina Rodriguez.