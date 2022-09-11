‘Cristiano Ronaldo, the best in the world,’ says Manchester United’s new signing Antony

Manchester United’s new summer signing Antony is eager to learn from Cristiano Ronaldo and has hailed the Portuguese star as the best in the world.

The Brazilian winger joined United at the end of this year’s summer transfer window and had an instant impact on his debut by scoring the team’s first goal in their 3-1 win over Arsenal last week . He was United’s sixth signing this summer.

While voicing his views exclusively on Manchester United’s official website, Antony said there is immense talent in the squad and revealed his admiration for Ronaldo. He said he was able to learn a lot from him in a short time and had an amazing mind.

“I came to help my teammates. Regardless of age, there is immense talent in all players.

“Words cannot describe Cristiano, the best in the world. In a few days, I learned a lot from him. He has an amazing mind and every time I talk to him I get a lot out of it.

The Brazilian winger said the future is bright for the team as they have a very strong attack which can help them dominate other teams.

“I’m sure we have a solid attack and that’s very promising for the future,” Antony said.

The 22-year-old also said he will continue to show his talent and entertain the spectators as he has done since childhood.

“I’ve always done that,” he said, referring to his skills and tricks. “Not just here, but for all the teams I’ve played for.

“I’ve been doing it since I was a kid. I’ve always done it, it’s one of my characteristics.

“I’m adapting and getting used to things here already. Hosting is something I have always loved and will continue to do.

Antony was previously associated with famed club Ajax Amsterdam and is now looking forward to continuing his scoring streak in the United States. His fans, however, will have to wait a bit longer to see him in action as Manchester United’s game at Crystal Palace on Sunday had to be postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Europa League game between United and the Sheriff of Moldova is now scheduled for Thursday, September 15.

