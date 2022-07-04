Cristiano Ronaldo, the big mercato info of the day at Paris SG!

While Cristiano Ronaldo (37) clearly has desires elsewhere and therefore wishes to leave Manchester United during this summer transfer market, as revealed by the very serious The Athleticthe name of the Portuguese international (189 caps / 117 goals) was quickly associated with PSG.

For its part, Paris SG, which has appointed Luis Campos as sports adviser, will formalize the arrival of Christophe Galtier on its bench instead of Mauricio Pochettino, and the Parisian club, led by Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi , would seek to separate from several elements on this summer transfer window, including Neymar and Presnel Kimpembe! So what about CR7?

The British media, however, clarified that PSG, which has already got its hands on Vitinha (FC Porto), was not interested in Cristiano Ronaldo for his transfer window. Indeed, Doha is now targeting players who are already confirmed at the high international level and who have a lot of room for improvement.

This is why the names of Gianluca Scamacca (Sassuolo), Renato Sanches (LOSC) or even Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) remain the priority tracks for Paris SG during this off-season. No place for Cristiano Ronaldo in the QSI project…

The former player of Real Madrid and Juventus Turin would however be dredged by Chelsea and Bayern Munich, according to information from Sky Italy, and the famous agent of the native of Madeira, Jorge Mendes, would have even already started discussions with the leaders of these two big European clubs. But Manchester United will not give the five-time Ballon d’Or winner any gift!

And to think that all the great football lovers dreamed of finally seeing Lionel Messi and CR7 associated in the same team. It now seems very complicated, not to say impossible, but one thing is certain: it will not be at PSG!