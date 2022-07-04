Cristiano Ronaldo: the complaint for rape of which he was the subject classified without further action

While accused of rape, soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo got away with it. The case was dismissed without further action.

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo was accused of raping an American, Kathryn Mayorga, in 2009. The rape allegedly happened in a hotel in Las Vegas. This Saturday, June 11, the case was dismissed without civil action by the American justice, according to AFP. The latter had already dropped the criminal charges in 2019, due to lack of evidence.

A Nevada court judge dismissed the case on Friday, June 10. Why ? Because irregularities were present with the plaintiff’s lawyer. More information to follow…