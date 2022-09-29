Cristiano Ronaldo, the completely crazy exchange

Cristiano Ronaldo and Rafael Leao would have changed clubs, had super-agent Jorge Mendes had his way this summer.

Ronaldo and Leao have been together for Portugal recently, helping their nation finish second in UEFA Nations League Group A2.

Ronaldo went almost 400 minutes without scoring a goal for Portugal. National newspaper A Bola and futsal legend Ricardinho, among others, suggested that the national team would be stronger without him, and that youngsters like Leao would have better chances.

But Mendes reportedly wanted Ronaldo to replace Leao at AC Milan this summer. Todd Boehly wanted to make Leao the leader of his new, rejuvenated Chelsea attack, while Ronaldo was desperate for a Champions League club after Manchester United failed to qualify.

“Jorge Mendes desperately wanted to bring Ronaldo to a Champions League club,” Sky Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio explained. “I can tell you he tried with Milan. Yes, Mendes wanted to bring Leao to Chelsea – or PSG – and give Ronaldo to Milan in the summer.

“The deal ended immediately because Milan didn’t want to let Leao go. Milan’s strategy is based on young people.